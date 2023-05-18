Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer: Martin Scorsese Returns With A Shocking True Story

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The long-awaited trailer for the latest Martin Scorsese project, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is finally here. The Apple film about a very dark part of America's history is based on the 2017 book by David Grann: "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." Time magazine picked the title as one of the top 10 non-fiction books of 2017.

It's the story of the Osage Nation, which was resettled in Oklahoma in the 1800s after its people were forced off their own land. There was oil discovered on the new land, however, and it made the Osage Nation very rich. One of the wealthiest members of the Osage Nation was Mollie Burkhart (née Kyle, played in the film by Lily Gladstone from "Billions"), who married a white man named Ernest Burkhart (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). At the time, the only way for outsiders to get their hands on the money was through marriage. Then the murders of well-off Osage Nation members began.

Mollie Burkhart's family members were among the dozens of wealthy Osage Native Americans who were murdered in the 1920s, with one of them shot, and another poisoned. According to the book synopsis, the murders were investigated by the newly formed FBI. Then-director J. Edgar Hoover sent a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to investigate. White will be played by Jesse Plemons in the film. Today, the long-awaited "Killers of the Flower Moon" trailer arrived, and you can watch it below.