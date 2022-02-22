Killers Of The Flower Moon Release Date Set For November
These days, the impending release of any new Martin Scorsese movie comes with a handful of inevitable occurrences: a stacked cast of must-watch actors, the sheer anticipation of a master storyteller taking us all back to film school for an impromptu lesson, and, from the glass-half-empty perspective, most likely yet another round of social media resembling a hellscape as some of the more tired talking points resurface. Tired talking points such as criticisms about how much dialogue certain characters get or that ever-popular ol' chestnut about Scorsese supposedly never making anything but gangster films. Good times ahead, folks!
For those fortunate (and smart) enough not to be as extremely online as the rest of us poor souls, you'll hopefully be able to focus exclusively on the immeasurable joys of Scorsese continuing to operate at such a high level. His latest project, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is shaping up as yet another compelling and can't-miss addition to the legendary director's filmography. The film has endured a lengthy production and suffered a number of complications over the years, stemming from a reportedly bloated budget, struggles to find funding, rewrites requested by star Leonardo DiCaprio, and the ongoing pandemic that every production continues to deal with. Despite all these obstacles, the seemingly tireless Scorsese (79 years young!) has forged ahead anyway and comes ever closer to bringing this film to the finish line. He's doing that for us!
With the calendar now flipped over to 2022, all we know so far about "Killers of the Flower Moon" suggests a release date sometime this year. However, we just might have confirmation of an exact month to look forward to, if not a precise date. We'll take what we can get at this point, as even just narrowing the field of expectations remains a big deal when it comes to the latest Scorsese picture.
When to expect Killers of the Flower Moon
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on true events, and on the David Gran book of the same name, which tells the story of the 1920s Osage Nation murders of indigenous people in Oklahoma, motivated by the discovery of precious oil beneath their land. The fact that Martin Scorsese found this story worth dramatizing is more than enough to raise interest, but the seriousness of the subject matter certainly puts the upcoming film on a whole other level of anticipation as well. The film began filming in April of 2021 and boasts a cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, and many more. Finally, we appear to have a better idea of when exactly we can expect the movie to arrive.
In an interview with IndieWire (via World of Reel), "Killers of the Flower Moon" screenwriter Eric Roth ("The Insider," "Munich," "Dune") gave us an update on the latest Scorsese movie, which is currently in post-production. In response to when the film will actually be releasing, Roth answered,
"When you'd assume: next November. I've heard [Martin Scorsese's] well on his way to getting the editing done."
Scorsese's "The Irishman" was similarly released in November (of 2019), setting itself up for a prime awards run. It stands to reason that Apple will extend the same courtesy for "Killers of the Flower Moon," even if this once again means that most of us will be unfortunately robbed of the opportunity to see a Scorsese film on the big screen. There is no word yet on whether the movie may premiere in competition during one of the year's major film festivals (which the director hasn't done since "Hugo" in 2011), nor has Apple officially announced an exact release date just yet. Keep an eye on /Film for word of when exactly we can expect to see "Killers of the Flower Moon."