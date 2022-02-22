Killers Of The Flower Moon Release Date Set For November

These days, the impending release of any new Martin Scorsese movie comes with a handful of inevitable occurrences: a stacked cast of must-watch actors, the sheer anticipation of a master storyteller taking us all back to film school for an impromptu lesson, and, from the glass-half-empty perspective, most likely yet another round of social media resembling a hellscape as some of the more tired talking points resurface. Tired talking points such as criticisms about how much dialogue certain characters get or that ever-popular ol' chestnut about Scorsese supposedly never making anything but gangster films. Good times ahead, folks!

For those fortunate (and smart) enough not to be as extremely online as the rest of us poor souls, you'll hopefully be able to focus exclusively on the immeasurable joys of Scorsese continuing to operate at such a high level. His latest project, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is shaping up as yet another compelling and can't-miss addition to the legendary director's filmography. The film has endured a lengthy production and suffered a number of complications over the years, stemming from a reportedly bloated budget, struggles to find funding, rewrites requested by star Leonardo DiCaprio, and the ongoing pandemic that every production continues to deal with. Despite all these obstacles, the seemingly tireless Scorsese (79 years young!) has forged ahead anyway and comes ever closer to bringing this film to the finish line. He's doing that for us!

With the calendar now flipped over to 2022, all we know so far about "Killers of the Flower Moon" suggests a release date sometime this year. However, we just might have confirmation of an exact month to look forward to, if not a precise date. We'll take what we can get at this point, as even just narrowing the field of expectations remains a big deal when it comes to the latest Scorsese picture.