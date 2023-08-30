Adam Sandler's Highest Rated Film Is His Daughter's Netflix Hit

Since 1989, Adam Sandler has been one of the busiest men in Hollywood. Not only is he a prolific funnyman on screen, but he's also got his own production company, Happy Madison, that has cranked out over 25 feature films. Sandler inked a lucrative exclusivity deal with Netflix a few years back and has been churning out films for them to varying degrees of success. (I'm personally one of the folks who will die on the hill that "Hubie Halloween" is good, actually, but even I can't go to bat for "The Ridiculous 6.")

Sure, Sandler has made some sophomoric films, and many include questionable casting choices/characterizations that don't hold up in our contemporary culture (like every role Rob Schneider has ever played), but he's also been unfairly used as a punching bag by snobbish cinephiles despite the overwhelming evidence that he's a comedic genius. When he won Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards following his egregious Oscars snub for "Uncut Gems," his acceptance speech included the now-viral line, "I'd also like to give a shout-out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to f***ing Adam Sandler." He's fully aware of how the world views him and his movies but keeps making the kinds of stories he wants, often with his friends.

But the latest Happy Madison production is a family affair, with Sandler taking the back seat to let his daughter, Sunny, shine in the Netflix teen comedy "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah," which boasts a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest rated film in Adam Sandler's filmography. (Yes, even above "Hustle," "Uncut Gems," and "The Meyerowitz Stories.")