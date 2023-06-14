Nimona Review: A Rebellious, Metal, Animated Futuristic Fantasy [Annecy 2023]

"Nimona" has had a rough road to the screen. Originally announced as a Blue Sky Studio feature in 2015, the film and the studio as a whole were killed by the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox, despite the film being near completion, and despite the different thematic and visuals of this story serving as good counterprogramming to the usual Disney fare. Now, almost a decade later, "Nimona" is finally unleashed on the world, thanks to Annapurna, studio DNEG Animation and Netflix, who presented the film at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival for its world premiere.

"Nimona" is a rebellious, bold animated movie with a fantastic protagonist, a vibrant retro-futuristic world rich in detail and full of possibilities for more stories, an important queer-coded story of longing and being an outsider, and a cool visual style (though it has some problems). It is a miracle that this film exists, and regardless of audience response, nothing can take that away from it.

"Nimona" takes place in a futuristic medieval world kind of like ours in terms of pop culture — picture "Shrek 2," but with flying vehicles, lots of neon lights, and projected screens — with knights serving as the military police, floating motorcycles in the shape of horses, and televised news. We focus on Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), the first commoner to be knighted and who is accused of a heinous crime. Hoping to clear his name, Ballister reluctantly teams up with a mischievous and rebellious shapeshifting teenager with an attitude teen Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) to find out why he is being framed.