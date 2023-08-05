As Barbenheimer Blew Up The Box Office, They Cloned Tyrone Topped The Streaming Charts

"They Cloned Tyrone" deserves the hype: the movie about a pimp, a drug dealer, and a sex worker who uncover a secret conspiracy to clone Black people in their neighborhood is wildly entertaining and shot with a clear eye for the cinematic. The movie couples the absurdist wit of "Sorry To Bother You" with the creepy, racist conspiracies of "Get Out," yet it still feels one-of-a-kind. It's also led by stars with major built-in fan bases: Parris is on the Marvel Cinematic Universe roster and Boyega starred in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy — though both actors have faced racist backlash and Boyega, in particular, has been open about his bad experiences with "Star Wars" fandom. To see both actors now star in a movie about the ways in which society commodifies and disposes of people of color feels really powerful, even as the movie interlaces some super-funny comedy with its social commentary.

Foxx is also an actor who's always worth showing up for, and it's especially great to see him in a major role now given that he recently survived a harrowing hospitalization for an undisclosed medical complication (per CBS). Samba TV's data suggests that Black audiences in particular have been tuning in to "They Cloned Tyrone," which currently holds a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong was decidedly mixed on the genre-blending movie but called it a "bold film that takes big swings" in her review.

According to Samba TV, "They Cloned Tyrone" beat out movies like "Hidden Strike," "Happiness For Beginners," and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" to top the streaming charts. You can watch the movie now on Netflix.