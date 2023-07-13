They Cloned Tyrone Review: A Movie With Big Ambitions That Doesn't Quite Come Together

The alchemy of mixing genres together is not an exact science — there's no recipe a filmmaker can follow when determining how to bring different tonal components together to create a new, cohesive point of view. When done well, however, it can bring something altogether unique to cinema, a movie that is arguably stronger than the elements the writer and director pull from. When it fails, however, it often fails hard — the potential of what it could have been standing in stark contrast to what we see on-screen. Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" is a mash-up that quivers between working and not and, sadly, by the end, wobbles into the "not working" camp.

The movie takes place in a neighborhood called the Glen, a place with more than a few abandoned buildings where people have what feels like a forced routine to their life — getting their hair done, going to church, eating at the fried chicken place, and getting scratch-offs at the local store. It centers on Fontaine (John Boyega), a drug dealer who starts off the film tracking down payment from the bombastic pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and dealing with a rival moving in on his territory.

Something unexpected happens to Fontaine, however, and he, Slick Charles, and "Nancy Drew" enthusiast/sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) uncover a secret elevator that takes them to a labyrinthian retro-futuristic laboratory underneath their neighborhood that, among other things, has clones of Fontaine. "They Cloned Tyrone" spirals from there, revealing that the people living in the Glen have been tested on by the Government for decades, reduced to mere experiments for an ambiguous "greater good." The story is satirical but also a pulpy mystery and, at times, a thriller. It's an ambitious and worthy story to explore, but all of the elements thrown into the movie sadly don't come together to deliver a cohesive tone, and the movie is hurt because of it.