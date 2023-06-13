They Cloned Tyrone Trailer: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, And Jamie Foxx Are In The Middle Of A Conspiracy
Look, I don't think it's controversial to say that Netflix makes a lot of junk. Don't get me wrong — the streaming service puts out a winner now and then! But more often than not, we end up with stuff like "Extraction" — really lousy movies that everyone watches anyway (look for "Extraction 2" soon!). But if I had a choice in the matter, I would sure prefer more winners than losers, and based on the trailer below, "They Cloned Tyrone" looks like a winner.
Not only does the film look plenty stylish, but it seems to have a great story as well, involving three unlikely characters thrust into the middle of a sci-fi-style conspiracy. The film hails from director Juel Taylor and stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, and I urge you to check out the pretty damn good trailer below. I mean, you clicked on this link, so I'm assuming that's why you're here.
Watch the They Cloned Tyrone trailer
Because I'm so used to Netflix pumping out junk, I'll admit that I wasn't exactly eagerly anticipating "They Cloned Tyrone." That changed, however, after this trailer. It's funny, it's strange, it reminds me a little of both John Carpenter's "They Live" and Larry Cohen's "The Stuff," and that's a winning combination in my mind. The film is also inspired by Blaxploitation movies of the '70s, with star John Boyega telling EW:
"There's something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh ... Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s***. It didn't matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I'm just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that."
In "They Cloned Tyrone," a "series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper." Sounds great to me. Look for "They Cloned Tyrone" on Netflix July 21, 2023.