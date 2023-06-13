They Cloned Tyrone Trailer: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, And Jamie Foxx Are In The Middle Of A Conspiracy

Look, I don't think it's controversial to say that Netflix makes a lot of junk. Don't get me wrong — the streaming service puts out a winner now and then! But more often than not, we end up with stuff like "Extraction" — really lousy movies that everyone watches anyway (look for "Extraction 2" soon!). But if I had a choice in the matter, I would sure prefer more winners than losers, and based on the trailer below, "They Cloned Tyrone" looks like a winner.

Not only does the film look plenty stylish, but it seems to have a great story as well, involving three unlikely characters thrust into the middle of a sci-fi-style conspiracy. The film hails from director Juel Taylor and stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, and I urge you to check out the pretty damn good trailer below. I mean, you clicked on this link, so I'm assuming that's why you're here.