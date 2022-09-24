They Cloned Tyrone Trailer: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, And Jamie Foxx See Double

After waiting for over two years, we finally have our first look at John Boyega's latest foray into sci-fi with "They Cloned Tyrone." The former Black List script has finally been adapted into feature-length, and thank goodness it has because this new trailer showcases some wild stuff.

The trailer showcases our unlikely band of heroes coming together. You've got Fontaine (Boyega), Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), bound only by happenstance after they discover a bizarre secret in their city.

What kind of secret do they discover? While the true extent of it will likely not be revealed until the film's release, let's just say it's the type that involves human experimentation and bizarre technologies. While it's pretty clear the trio can't stand each other, they must put their differences beside them in order to save their city from this danger. If this isn't sci-fi throwback pulp, then what is?