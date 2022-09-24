They Cloned Tyrone Trailer: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, And Jamie Foxx See Double
After waiting for over two years, we finally have our first look at John Boyega's latest foray into sci-fi with "They Cloned Tyrone." The former Black List script has finally been adapted into feature-length, and thank goodness it has because this new trailer showcases some wild stuff.
The trailer showcases our unlikely band of heroes coming together. You've got Fontaine (Boyega), Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), bound only by happenstance after they discover a bizarre secret in their city.
What kind of secret do they discover? While the true extent of it will likely not be revealed until the film's release, let's just say it's the type that involves human experimentation and bizarre technologies. While it's pretty clear the trio can't stand each other, they must put their differences beside them in order to save their city from this danger. If this isn't sci-fi throwback pulp, then what is?
Check out the They Cloned Tyrone trailer below
For one reason or another, "They Cloned Tyrone" has taken a while to arrive on our televisions. Initially, Brian Tyree Henry was slated to play the role of Fontaine, but for unknown reasons, had to drop out. Boyega replaced him shortly thereafter, with Foxx and Parris rounding out the film's trio almost a year later. The COVID-19 pandemic likely caused this delay, but thankfully, production was able to officially start in late 2020.
The film will mark the directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who helped write "Creed II" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy." He also served as the script's co-writer alongside Tony Rettenmaier. They, along with Charles King, Stephen "Dr." Love, and Kim Roth will produce the film, with Poppy Hanks and Mark R. Wright serving as executive producers.
"They Cloned Tyrone" arrives on Netflix on December 30, 2022. Check out its official synopsis below:
"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper."