American Fiction Review: A Dizzyingly Funny Literary Satire Featuring A Never Better Jeffrey Wright [Austin Film Festival]

At the center of all of this is Jeffrey Wright. As a character actor obsessive, I always long for movies where performers I love so dearly are given opportunities to be the focal point of the story. This isn't the first time Wright has been able to lead a picture, but I believe it to be the greatest work he's ever done on film. The idea of a totemic film performance usually amounts to showy pyrotechnics and full body transformation, both of which Wright is fully capable of delivering. Monk doesn't require any of that. Instead, the power and joy of his work here is in confinement.

Monk is a challenging figure. Though he has a valid point about Black people's place within the artistic community, he is also unquestionably a condescending elitist that would make people who agree with his worldview steer clear of him. The film even opens with him being placed on mandatory leave from his teaching job for upsetting a white female student who is uncomfortable with a certain word in the title of Flannery O'Connor's short story "The Artificial N*****." Monk doesn't suffer fools and isn't interested in making friends. Wright could simply make a man like that repellent or charmingly grouchy, which would be a familiar type of cinematic author. What Wright aims for instead is someone aware of how he turns people away even while his nature cannot help him from doing so. Deep down, he clearly wants to establish connections with people, but his brain always makes second guesses, assuming the worst of people even in their most helpful state.

Making the performance even more extraordinary is Wright's ability to precisely nail every single gag in the picture. Sometimes that means putting on the voice and demeanor of his newfound Stagg R. Leigh persona to convince others what a hardened criminal he is, or it could also just be a completely silent look of him realizing a relationship between two people. Both ends of the spectrum had me howling, and without someone as skilled as Jeffrey Wright in that position, I don't know how effectively those jokes land, either because they'd be overplayed too much or way too underplayed.

Though he has long been a television writer on shows ranging from "The Good Place" to "Watchmen," directing a feature film is another beast entirely, and Cord Jefferson establishes himself as a filmmaker with a lot to say and a unique way of saying it. Tackling such big ideas with a film that tonally switches back and forth between wacky comedy and heartfelt drama would be the death knell for so many first-time directors, but Jefferson, Wright, and every single craftsperson who worked on the film have such a firm grasp on the story being told that the result is one of the more joyous experiences I've had in a theater this year. "American Fiction" fully understands that you don't have to sacrifice art or politics for entertainment, satisfying those who want a rich thematic experience or to just have a laugh in a crowded theater.

/Film Rating: 8.5 out of 10