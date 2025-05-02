The Pitt Could Get The Spin-Off That Fans Have Been Begging For

This article contains a discussion of mass violence.

Just in case you forgot, "The Pitt" — the massively successful medical drama that concluded its first season on Max in early April — is not a spin-off of "ER," even though three different veterans of that medical drama helped create it in the first place. Star and executive producer Noah Wyle, alongside creatives John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill (Wells works as an executive producer and showrunner, while Gemmill is the credited creator and showrunner), set out to make something distinct that paid homage to their previous work ... but with all that said, could "The Pitt" get a spin-off any time soon?

Fans are absolutely clamoring for a show that could simply be titled "The Pitt: Night Shift," thanks in large part to the show's "real-time" structure (season 1 takes place across every hour of a 15-hour shift led by Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) that introduces the night shift doctors and nurses partway through the season. In an interview with TVLine's Ryan Schwartz, Wells said that he's not ruling out a full season centered on the nocturnal crew at the fictional Pittsburgh hospital (and, specifically, in that hospital's emergency department).

"It's possible that there will be a season of the show that takes place on the night shift," Wells told Schwartz. "Whether we would franchise it after...? I think that it would be a little arrogant on our part to think that there's that much enthusiasm for the show [already]. It's nice to keep people excited about when it comes back [for season 2] before we start thinking about how we do five versions of something."

"I think, in success, I would love to do a night shift [season]," Gemmill agreed in the same interview. "We talked about it. It just comes with its own difficulties. I would also love to do a shift in the winter time in Pittsburgh."

"Look, it's very complimentary that people are excited, and they want more," Wells added. "As storytellers, it's a wonderful affirmation of what has been a lot of hard work. I know from the outside, sometimes it doesn't seem like it's hard work — we're certainly not tarring roofs in the summertime — but it's a lot of hours, and to have people want more is a good feeling."