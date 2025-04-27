The Pitt Used A Clever Trick To Avoid Bloopers With Its Crew

Ever since "The Pitt" hit Max in early January, medical professionals all over the Internet have been praising the show — crafted by "ER" veterans Noah Wyle, R. Scott Gemmill, and John Wells, though it is not a spin-off of that series — for its realism. In fact, one real-life nurse worked on the series as a featured performer and personally ensured that the show represented the process as accurately as possible. One little detail about the filming process, which Wyle revealed to Entertainment Weekly in a video interview, makes it clear that the entire world of the show was incredibly immersive, making it feel real for everyone on set as well as everyone watching at home.

"Everybody on the crew had to wear scrubs," Wyle said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. "Everybody was issued three pairs of scrubs to basically wear as their uniform. In case we caught them in the shot. They would just be another ... or in a reflection. But it also kind of fostered an esprit de corps. Everybody was in it together." He continued:

And film crews generally wear dark clothing and wear a lot of cargo shorts and hoodies. They kind of dress in uniform anyway. That wasn't a huge leap. But it also made us all feel like there wasn't any division between cast and crew or foreground or background. We all became company. And the spirit of camaraderie that that fostered, I think, has a lot to do with the kind of texture and energy that comes across."

This is, to put it bluntly, so cool. You can imagine, I'm sure, that as an actor on the set of "The Pitt," you feel like you're functioning in a real emergency room — and while this was done to avoid bloopers, it also just made the world of "The Pitt" that much more complete. As of this writing, we haven't heard directly from scrub-wearing crew members on "The Pitt," but guest and background actors have talked about their experience ... and the crew donning scrubs is, apparently, just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the show's neat and fully immersive tricks.