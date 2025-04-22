A Real-Life Nurse Had To Follow One Condition To Star In The Pitt

The Max streaming platform's surprise hit medical drama "The Pitt" is not just wildly entertaining — it's also one of the most medically accurate television shows of all time. On top of putting the actors through a kind of "medical boot camp" and having a unique set where everyone's always working to simulate a real emergency room, they also have six real-life medical professionals portraying some of the show's background characters. This allows for them to help as medical consultants in every moment and make sure things look and sound the way they're supposed to, adding even more legitimacy to an already accurate series. One of the most prominent is Nurse Jesse, portrayed by ER nurse and former EMT (as well as former Rooney drummer) Ned Brower, who helps Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and the rest of the ER team over the course of one insanely hectic day.

In an interview with People, Brower revealed what it's like to work on "The Pitt" and shared the one very important rule that he had to follow while working as both medical consultant and onscreen actor. While it seems like "The Pitt" set is extra full of rules, they're also making some truly unique television that requires an insane amount of coordination, so who can blame them?