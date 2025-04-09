The Pitt Actors Had To Follow One Condition To Work On The Noah Wyle Series

"You might be the star of the show, but you're going to spend three hours being a fuzzy blob in the background of somebody else's scene," Ball told Variety for a new profile of Wyle. "Noah set the tone for that." The show's press tour has included plenty of shout-outs to Wyle, who both serves as an executive producer on the series and plays its protagonist (fed-up doctor Michael "Robby" Robinavich). He also played Dr. John Carter for over a decade on "E.R.," meaning he was by far the professional actor with the most relevant experience when "The Pitt" began shooting. But that seniority apparently didn't stop him from hanging out on set all the time (even when he was unlikely to end up in the final product) for the sake of realism.

Wyle also talked to Variety about working to build a solid sense of togetherness and camaraderie among the new show's cast, saying, "Those relationships transcend the screen and become palpable to an audience who wants to be part of that family. I've tried to create it in every job I've gone on, but with varying degrees of success." It clearly worked this time around, though: The cast had no complaints about Wyle setting a precedent for them to spend extra-long days on camera. "We stayed on set pretty much all day," Ball remarked. "I feel very lucky for the guidance that he gave me."

The season 1 finale of "The Pitt" premieres April 10, 2025, on Max. Season 2 is slated to arrive in early 2026.

