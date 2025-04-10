The One Item Banned From The Pitt Set, According To Isa Briones

There isn't a more brutally intense show on television at the moment than "The Pitt." Created by R. Scott Gemmill, the hospital drama makes "ER" look like "Dr. Kildare" with its ferocious onslaught of calamity and shockingly graphic medical gore. There's never been anything quite like this show on television, which is why everyone who's currently watching it won't stop bugging you to join its rapidly growing legion of fans.

"The Pitt" was always destined to earn scads of eyeballs, at least initially, on Max due to Noah Wyle doing a PTSD riff on his Dr. John Carter character from "ER." He's never been better, but it's really the phenomenal supporting cast and wildly perilous situations that have turned the show into a is-it-Thursday-yet viewing sensation. Oh, and Crosby the dog. Crosby's a big deal (especially when you find out he was named after the legendarily mercurial musician David Crosby).

Every episode of "The Pitt" is such an electric experience that, after a certain point, you're left wondering how the cast and crew conjured that energy over what must've been an arduous 15-episode span. One important ingredient in this secret sauce required the surrendering of one questionably essential modern device, while making sure all involved had access to one of the most necessary artforms available to humanity. That's right, no phones on set.

