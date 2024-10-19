Christopher Nolan Has Banned Two Things From His Movie Sets - But It's Not Chairs

Christopher Nolan is unquestionably one of cinema's most celebrated directors working today. When all's said and done, he may go down as one of the best to ever do it. From his incredible early works such as "Memento" to "The Dark Knight," his $1 billion take on the Batman legend, he's not only made lots of acclaimed films, but he's also displayed a ridiculous range along the way. Nolan now has a great deal of control over his sets, given that box office dollars tend to follow his critical acclaim. While the filmmaker does have certain things he bans from his sets, chairs aren't one of them, despite reports to the contrary.

For those who might not be aware, several years back around the release of "Tenet," reports surfaced that Nolan had banned chairs from his sets. It all began with Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway, who worked with the director on both "Interstellar" and "The Dark Knight Rises." In a 2020 interview with Variety, Hathaway made the claim that Nolan did not allow chairs on his sets. The idea being that if you're sitting, you're not working. Here's what she had to say about it at the time:

"Chris also doesn't allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

Hathaway didn't seem to be annoyed by the lack of chairs. On the contrary, she was defending the idea, suggesting that the results speak for themselves, justifying the notion. After all, if one makes a movie as good as "The Prestige" or "Inception," who is to question the method?