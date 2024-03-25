The One Director Who Hired Anne Hathaway When Everyone Seemed To Hate Her

You know the worst part about these tech conferences where billionaires confidently strut across stages extolling the virtues of the latest technological breakthrough to a crowd of doe-eyed supporters? The fact that there's an almost cult-like refusal to admit that technology has any downsides whatsoever. We're firmly in the age of social media now and it's fair to say that this particular technology has come with its own set of unique flaws that, as Netflix's "The Social Dilemma" revealed, have the power to destabilize societal structures and produce wide-ranging negative social consequences.

When it comes to that last point, there's arguably no actor who could articulate it better than Anne Hathaway. The Oscar-winner, who will soon fall in love with a pop star in "The Idea of You," went through the social media wringer in particularly conspicuous fashion back in the early 2010s when the internet suddenly decided they hated her. This so-called "Hathahate," which naturally spawned a Twitter hashtag of the same name, became so widespread that the New York Times was moved to ask the question "Do we really hate Anne Hathaway?" The answer, according to the paper of record, had to do with a virulent mob mentality and the fact that Hathaway had, at the time, become "one of Hollywood's most visible blossoms."

In 2013, Hathaway had just won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Fantine in "Les Misérables," and looked to be at the height of her career. But it seems the online hate had affected her more deeply than was immediately obvious, leading to a moment when her career was genuinely in jeopardy. Luckily, one particular director, who famously eschews social media and much of modern technology in general, came to rescue Hathaway from the depths of her internet-induced despair.