Anne Hathaway Falls In Love With A Pop Star In The Idea Of You Trailer

Spring is right around the corner (thank god for that), which means romance will be in the air! What better way to celebrate than by watching the trailer for a movie where Anne Hathaway plays a hot mom who falls in love with a younger pop star? In "The Idea of You," Hathaway is a woman who takes her teen daughter to Coachella. I know, I know — that sounds like a fate worse than death. But don't worry — there's love to be had! Because while at the extremely hip music festival, Hathaway's character strikes up a romance with a 20-something guy who happens to be the lead singer of a pop boyband.

It sounds a little bit like fanfiction, but the new film is actually based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, who based the pop singer character in part on Harry Styles. The new trailer for "The Idea of You" just arrived, and you can watch it above. The film is destined to play at the SXSW film festival this month before making its way to Prime Video in May.