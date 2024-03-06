Anne Hathaway Falls In Love With A Pop Star In The Idea Of You Trailer
Spring is right around the corner (thank god for that), which means romance will be in the air! What better way to celebrate than by watching the trailer for a movie where Anne Hathaway plays a hot mom who falls in love with a younger pop star? In "The Idea of You," Hathaway is a woman who takes her teen daughter to Coachella. I know, I know — that sounds like a fate worse than death. But don't worry — there's love to be had! Because while at the extremely hip music festival, Hathaway's character strikes up a romance with a 20-something guy who happens to be the lead singer of a pop boyband.
It sounds a little bit like fanfiction, but the new film is actually based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, who based the pop singer character in part on Harry Styles. The new trailer for "The Idea of You" just arrived, and you can watch it above. The film is destined to play at the SXSW film festival this month before making its way to Prime Video in May.
From director Michael Showalter
"The Idea of You" hails from director Michael Showalter, an actor-turned-filmmaker who has helmed such films as "The Big Sick," "The Lovebirds," and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." To me, though, he'll always be the star of "Wet Hot American Summer," one of the funniest movies ever made (he also co-wrote the film). As for "The Idea of You," Hathaway stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine, who plays love interest Hayes Campbell.
Here's the full synopsis:
Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn't long before Hayes' superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.
"The Idea of You" will premiere at SXSW on March 16, 2024, as the closing night film of the fest. Sadly, that looks like the only chance anyone will have to see it on the big screen. After that, the film is headed exclusively to Prime Video on May 2, 2024. I guess Amazon doesn't like the idea of giving "The Idea of You" a theatrical run.