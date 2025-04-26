The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Played A Tech Giant In A Movie That's Impossible To Watch Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We are already a quarter through 2025, and it is clear that television has been quite exemplary so far. One of the year's most buzzed-about series is the Max original, "The Pitt," which stars Noah Wyle as the protagonist, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinovitch. Wyle is receiving widespread acclaim, with some predicting him to be a major contender at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, having been nominated five times for his role as John Carter, M.D. in "ER."

Noah Wyle has had quite the prolific career, appearing in numerous TV series and films in both lead and supporting roles. Through his work in television, he has appeared in "Falling Skies," "The Librarians," and "Leverage: Redemption." Some of his notable film appearances include "A Few Good Men," "Donnie Darko," and "W." However, one of his most famous roles was as arguably the defining tech giant of the 21st century, and he has the honor of being the first actor to take a bite out of this particular apple.