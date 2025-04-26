The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Played A Tech Giant In A Movie That's Impossible To Watch Today
We are already a quarter through 2025, and it is clear that television has been quite exemplary so far. One of the year's most buzzed-about series is the Max original, "The Pitt," which stars Noah Wyle as the protagonist, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinovitch. Wyle is receiving widespread acclaim, with some predicting him to be a major contender at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, having been nominated five times for his role as John Carter, M.D. in "ER."
Noah Wyle has had quite the prolific career, appearing in numerous TV series and films in both lead and supporting roles. Through his work in television, he has appeared in "Falling Skies," "The Librarians," and "Leverage: Redemption." Some of his notable film appearances include "A Few Good Men," "Donnie Darko," and "W." However, one of his most famous roles was as arguably the defining tech giant of the 21st century, and he has the honor of being the first actor to take a bite out of this particular apple.
Noah Wyle was the first actor to play Steve Jobs
On June 20, 1999, "Pirates of Silicon Valley" aired on TNT. Based on the book, "Fire in the Valley: The Making of the Personal Computer" by Paul Freiberger and Michael Swaine, the film explored the rivalry between Apple co-founder Steve Jobs (Noah Wyle) and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (Anthony Michael Hall). Specifically, it spanned their careers from 1971 to 1997, showcasing how their respective pursuits led to the further development of the personal computer industry.
With "Pirates of Silicon Valley," Noah Wyle is the first actor to portray Steve Jobs on film, predating the 2013 biopic "Jobs," which starred Ashton Kutcher, and the 2015 biopic "Steve Jobs," which starred Michael Fassbender and was adapted from Walter Isaacson's authorized biography, which was published 19 days after Jobs' passing. Fassbender received an Academy Award nomination for his performance.
Unfortunately, viewers interested in comparing Noah Wyle's portrayal of Steve Jobs to Ashton Kutcher and Michael Fassbender are unlikely to do so today. "Pirates of Silicon Valley" is not available to stream anywhere, nor is it available to purchase via digital retailers. The only way to legally access the film is to buy the long out-of-print DVD on the aftermarket. Prices for a pre-owned physical copy of the film are around the $50 range on Amazon and eBay.
Steve Jobs despised Pirates of Silicon Valley, but loved Noah Wyle's performance
Although "Pirates of Silicon Valley" was warmly received, earning five Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Made for Television Movie, Steve Jobs hated the film. However, despite his disdain for the film, he enjoyed Noah Wyle's portrayal of him, acknowledging their shared resemblance. Wyle reflected on receiving a phone call from Jobs in an interview with Fortune:
"My heart started beating through my shirt. And he said—and I've memorized this—'I'm just calling to tell you I thought you did a good job. I hated the movie, I hated the script, I think if you had spent a little more time and a little more money and maybe a little more attention to detail, you could have had something there. But you were good.'"
Steve Jobs liked Noah Wyle's performance so much that he invited the actor to impersonate him during the introduction of his keynote presentation at the 1999 New York Macworld Expo as a prank on attendees. Jobs passed away years before the theatrical biopics starring Ashton Kutcher and Michael Fassbender were released, which gives Wyle the unique distinction of being the only performance Jobs lived to witness. Talk about bragging rights!
Meanwhile, Noah Wyle can be seen in "The Pitt," which has been renewed for a second season, and is currently available to stream exclusively on Max.