Daredevil: Born Again Review: An Admirable Salvage Job Can't Save Marvel's Revival

Unfortunately, the structural problems inherent within "Daredevil: Born Again" can't entirely be swept under the rug by the end of the season. Although Scardapane and his team of directors make Herculean efforts to keep this train on the tracks, even the most casual of viewers will soon begin to notice the practical limits of such eleventh-hour reshoots. It almost becomes distracting to realize that a Marvel production, blessed with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of resources, keeps resorting to setting scenes in the exact same rotation of six or seven sets — as obvious a cost-cutting move as it gets and one that makes this series feel small-scale and inessential in a way the Netflix series never did. Worse still, this pervasive sense of disjointed storytelling soon infects the main thrust of the plot. Characters and storylines suddenly come out of nowhere and gain prominence for a handful of episodes ... only to fade away as quickly as they were introduced to make room for the next focus of the subsequent weeks. Anyone looking forward to an entire season about the villainous Muse (Hunter Doohan), a serial-killer twist on Banksy, or the exploits of the Latino hero White Tiger would be well-advised to tone expectations down. And while Fisk's rapid (and rather inexplicable) ascent to the main seat of power in New York City takes up the majority of the season, the reveal of his ultimate scheme winds up being incredibly underwhelming.

For a series that's all about serving as a referendum on law-breaking vigilantes and whether we need them to shake up a system that too often fails us, it's all too ironic that we're stuck talking about yet another Marvel production sabotaged by the same old missteps. Not even "Born Again" can resist the urge to shoehorn random shared-universe cameos and references as fan service, now that this is officially canon with the rest of the franchise. Though this series proves more eager to address social issues than typical MCU projects, such as the flaws of prison incarceration or rampant police brutality, very little of it adds up to more than a passing thought. As well-intentioned as these storylines are and as entertaining as they can be in the moment, the haphazard construction of these nine episodes (all of which were screened for critics ahead of time) constantly holds them back.

After all that discourse in the lead-up to the premiere about how the Devil of Hell's Kitchen would finally be back and better than ever in "Daredevil: Born Again," the return of our favorite guilt-ridden Catholic hero is much more muted than anticipated. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have only further established themselves as the perfect embodiment of these characters here, and it's abundantly clear that the powers that be have big plans in store for them in the future. But after waiting so long to see Marvel do right by these ground-level heroes and villains, it's a hard pill to swallow to come to the end of the line and realize that, as always in the MCU, we have little choice but to wait and hope that things come together properly the next time around.

/Film Rating: 5.5 out of 10

"Daredevil: Born Again" hits Disney+ streaming on March 3, 2025.