Elektra & The Defenders Could Return After Daredevil: Born Again, According To Marvel

Is it finally time to put the team back together again? Ever since it was first revealed that "Daredevil: Born Again" would officially bring the various Marvel Netflix shows into the fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for more direct connections with what came before. Inexplicably and infamously, the original conception of this reunion series was a little light on the whole "reunion" aspect of it all — Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, for example, were nowhere to be found. In a development that should come as no surprise, this was one of many factors leading to "Born Again" getting a creative overhaul that's resulted in a more cohesive approach. With fan-favorites like Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin set to be part of the action once more, speculation has quickly turned to what's next for all our street-level heroes.

So, who might be ready to join the fray sometime down the line, you ask? Of all the cast members who've been brought back for the upcoming series, some notable exclusions have included Elodie Yung's Elektra and, well, the rest of the cast of vigilante team known as The Defenders. It's tough to imagine anyone but the most passionate super-fans seriously wondering where the heck Finn Jones' Danny Rand/Iron Fist is while Kingpin and Daredevil are going toe to toe in their continuing battle for the soul of Hell's Kitchen, granted, but we can understand the broader point. Now that the "Daredevil" veterans are part of the MCU, will the rest of the stars of "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist" ever return to reprise their respective roles?

According to Marvel, that might very well happen after all. That's the good news. The bad news, unfortunately, is that we'll probably have to wait a little while for the next season of "Daredevil: Born Again." Don't shoot the messenger, folks!