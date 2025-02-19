Elektra & The Defenders Could Return After Daredevil: Born Again, According To Marvel
Is it finally time to put the team back together again? Ever since it was first revealed that "Daredevil: Born Again" would officially bring the various Marvel Netflix shows into the fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for more direct connections with what came before. Inexplicably and infamously, the original conception of this reunion series was a little light on the whole "reunion" aspect of it all — Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, for example, were nowhere to be found. In a development that should come as no surprise, this was one of many factors leading to "Born Again" getting a creative overhaul that's resulted in a more cohesive approach. With fan-favorites like Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin set to be part of the action once more, speculation has quickly turned to what's next for all our street-level heroes.
So, who might be ready to join the fray sometime down the line, you ask? Of all the cast members who've been brought back for the upcoming series, some notable exclusions have included Elodie Yung's Elektra and, well, the rest of the cast of vigilante team known as The Defenders. It's tough to imagine anyone but the most passionate super-fans seriously wondering where the heck Finn Jones' Danny Rand/Iron Fist is while Kingpin and Daredevil are going toe to toe in their continuing battle for the soul of Hell's Kitchen, granted, but we can understand the broader point. Now that the "Daredevil" veterans are part of the MCU, will the rest of the stars of "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist" ever return to reprise their respective roles?
According to Marvel, that might very well happen after all. That's the good news. The bad news, unfortunately, is that we'll probably have to wait a little while for the next season of "Daredevil: Born Again." Don't shoot the messenger, folks!
Marvel is 'very much exploring' bringing Elektra and the Defenders into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Hell's Kitchen might be set to get much more crowded, assuming things go according to plan. In a comprehensive preview by Entertainment Weekly, producer and Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum teased that conversations are happening about bringing back Elodie Yung's Elektra and the various actors who made up Marvel's Defenders. With the "Daredevil: Born Again" creative team already prepping for Season 2, it seems this would be the earliest that fans can look forward to their long-awaited dreams finally coming true (barring Marvel's usual penchant for a surprise cameo or two, of course).
Winderbaum, of course, was quick to note all the real-world logistical difficulties involved, but he certainly left the door open for what fans have been clamoring for. Directly asked whether it's in the cards for Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, and Mike Colter to return, he explained:
"I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."
I can already hear the masses crying out, "But what about Elodie Yung's Elektra???" Don't worry, folks, that's very much on Marvel's radar as well. While the entire storyline with the mysterious ninja assassins known as the Hand wasn't exactly my personal favorite from the Netflix series, Yung's seductive and badass performance as Elektra was unequivocally a highlight. Winderbaum even addressed this loose end directly, saying, "One-hundred percent it's in the back of our heads. Eventually we'll try to figure out a bit more with that." Hence, should "Born Again" live up to our sky-high expectations, it's a safe bet that Season 2 (and possibly beyond) will incorporate even more of what everyone loved the first time around.
"Daredevil: Born Again" premieres on Disney+ March 4, 2025.