The Subject Of Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Hurt Real People, I Could Have Been One Of Them

When a doctor sits you down and says, "You have cancer," there's no way of predicting how your body and mind will respond. Getting the answer to an unthinkable question instantly opens the floodgates to hundreds of new questions you'd never think you'd have to ask yourself. There are obvious, big questions like "How am I going to tell my grandma that I might not outlive her?" But there are also smaller questions like, "What is my last meal going to be before cancer treatment screws up my tastebuds?" Few moments in life are more isolating, confusing, and threatening than hearing a doctor drop The Big C, no matter how strong your support system is. My parents were in the room with me when I got the confirmation. My dad — a Joe Pesci-looking, working-class, Chicago-Italian tough guy — fell out of his chair. Cancer brings even the most macho people to their knees.

Last year, I wrote about my pancreatic cancer journey through the lens of watching "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2," and in doing so I mentioned how my loved ones weren't ... super great about processing the fact I was sick. When people love you, they often impulsively have this desire to try and fix your problems. But when you have cancer, there's nothing anyone can do to "fix" it, which leaves them feeling helpless and attempting to do anything to bring you a sense of peace. For my dad, it was spontaneously buying me random, overpriced items from the hospital gift shop that he thought would bring me happiness (and that is why I still own a Hello Kitty plushie styled after Peter Criss from KISS and a trinket box of The Wicked Witch of the West atop a cloud of red smoke). And this extended beyond my family. I was sent so many stuffed animals, gift cards, candles, and at-home "self-care" products that I ran out of room to keep them.

I was also sent a copy of "The Whole Pantry," the recipe book from Belle Gibson — the cancer grifter on which the new Netflix series "Apple Cider Vinegar" is based.