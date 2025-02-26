The Best Part Of Gossip Girl Was Michelle Trachtenberg

In case you're unfamiliar with Michelle Trachtenberg's multiple-season arc on "Gossip Girl" as Georgina Sparks (and if you are, please go fix that!) or just need a refresher, here's all of the mess this character causes on "Gossip Girl." In the show's first season, Georgina taunts Serena by sending her cases of champagne and more ... inappropriate gifts (drugs) in a deranged attempt to rekindle their friendship, only to force Serena into confessing that the two of them were present when their friend and high school classmate Pete Fairman (played by Elan Moss-Bachrach, brother to "The Bear" star Ebon) overdosed and died in front of them in a hotel room. Blair ultimately runs Georgina out of town on Serena's behalf, but she resurfaces at the end of the show's second season having recently converted to Christianity to atone for her sins; because this is "Gossip Girl," Blair immediately ruins Georgina's rehabilitation by getting her involved in an enormous scheme, giving us one of Trachtenberg's all-time best line readings when she tells Blair, "you can tell Jesus that the b**** is back."

The third season of "Gossip Girl" finds Georgina attending New York University with Blair and Dan, secretly requesting to be roommates with the former (to Blair's utter horror) and emotionally tormenting her. During all of that, she somehow finds the time to crash the wedding of Dan's father Rufus (Matthew Settle) and Serena's mother Lily (Kelly Rutherford) and tell everyone about the love child they once abandoned. In that season's finale, Georgina shows up to tell Dan she's pregnant with his child, and throughout the first part of season 4, she basically uses him as a patsy to get him to take care of a child that is, notably, not his.

Season 5 sees Georgina married to a wealthy but boring guy and anxious to wreak havoc, so she does everything in her power to screw up Blair's fairytale wedding to Prince Louis Grimaldi of Monaco (Hugo Becker). She also, at this point, is temporarily the mysterious and titular Gossip Girl. By the show's final season, Georgina is using her evil powers for good (kind of) by helping Blair and Chuck evade the law after Chuck maybe accidentally kills his father. Oh, also, she's been working as Dan's informal book agent for a while at this point while he sells "Inside," a scandalous tome based on his friends. (I told you this show was nuts.)

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).