Gossip Girl Has Been Cancelled, But It's Being Shopped To Other Networks

Tragedy has struck the Upper East Side: our days of listening to Kristen Bell bully a bunch of ridiculously wealthy teenagers have (once again) come to an end. I do hope you've been practicing your shocked Pikachu face, because here comes more cancellation news out of Warner Bros. Discovery: per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max has officially canceled the "Gossip Girl" revival after two seasons.

From original "Gossip Girl" creators Josh Safran and Stephanie Savage, the sequel series introduced a new generation of drama-prone Manhattanites who too often find themselves entangled in all sorts of elicit affairs and tawdry scandals. It would be one thing if they could conduct their chaos in peace — but alas, the rumor-spreading Gossip Girl has returned! Instead of lonely boy Dan Humphrey, the culprit is a set of teachers who hope to curb their students' bad behavior by airing their dirty laundry in public.

The new "Gossip Girl" doubled down on the drama, romance, and backstabbing, this time with a much more diverse cast of characters and plenty of wealth-centered commentary. While it's a shame to see it go, fans can at least look forward to getting some closure when the series airs its second season finale next week. THR reports that the second season was designed with a sense of finality, meaning the final episode, "I Am Gossip," will wrap up many loose ends.