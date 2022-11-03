Is The Degrassi Reboot Moving Forward At HBO Max?

As it turns out, "whatever it takes" is not enough. The famous Canadian drama series "Degrassi" has been a teen favorite for over three decades, so people were thrilled when it was announced that the series was getting a reboot at HBO Max. The streamer felt like a perfect fit, considering "Degrassi" is the grandmother of other popular shows like "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" and the teen phenomenon known as "Euphoria."

Created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood in 1979, "Degrassi" has its roots in a series of short films called "The Kids of Degrassi Street." It would be nearly a decade before the show "Degrassi Junior High" would debut on CBC, which led to the follow-up series "Degrassi High" from 1989-1991. It's the 14 seasons of "Degrassi: The Next Generation," however, that made the show a certifiable teen classic outside of Canada. Fans were devastated when the show went off the air in 2015, but Netflix saved the day with "Degrassi: Next Class" from 2016-2017. We all thought that was the end of all things "Degrassi" until HBO Max announced the reboot last January.

People were excited to envision the melodramatic world of Degrassi High School with the deserved budget and resources only a place like HBO could provide. Alas, it seems we're going to have to settle with our new millennium memories. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the change in leadership following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has been a death sentence for projects at HBO Max geared toward children and teen audiences. Sadly, this means the "Degrassi" reboot is no more.