Michelle Trachtenberg, Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Gossip Girl Star, Dead At 39
Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in "Harriet the Spy," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Gossip Girl," has passed away at the age of 39, according to a police report shared with the New York Post. No cause of death has been announced at this time. The actress most recently appeared in the 2021 Max "Gossip Girl" reboot series, reprising her Georgina Sparks role from the original show.
The news of Trachtenberg's death comes just weeks after reports of a "Buffy" sequel series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar came to light. Trachtenberg played younger sister Dawn to Gellar's Buffy in the final three seasons of the original show. In 2021, amidst a rising tide of toxic workplace and sexual misconduct allegations against "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon, Trachtenberg posted on Instagram to share her own experience of mistreatment on set, revealing that there was a "rule" during production that Whedon couldn't be alone in a room with her.
A report from ABC News claims that the police found Trachtenberg "dead Wednesday in a New York City apartment near Columbus Circle," and that the police don't believe there's anything suspicious about the actress' death. Our thoughts are with Trachtenberg's friends and family during this time.
Trachtenberg had an impressive career on TV and film
A former child star, Trachtenberg got her start in Hollywood on shows like "All My Children" and "The Adventures of Pete & Pete" before landing the starring role in the 1996 film adaptation of "Harriet the Spy." Her role as Dawn Summers on "Buffy" is one of the great TV twists of the era, adding a surprising new layer late in the show's run.
When "Buffy" ended in 2003, Trachtenberg returned to the big screen, landing roles in major films like "Eurotrip" and "17 Again." In 2008, she then joined the cast of "Gossip Girl" as Georgina Sparks, playing the character across all six seasons of the original show and returning briefly for the 2021 revival.
Trachtenberg won three Young Artist Awards early in her career, among other accolades, including one for "Buffy" in 2001 and another prior to that for "Harriet the Spy." Her legacy as an icon of 2000s television is enduring.