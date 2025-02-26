Michelle Trachtenberg, Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Gossip Girl Star, Dead At 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in "Harriet the Spy," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Gossip Girl," has passed away at the age of 39, according to a police report shared with the New York Post. No cause of death has been announced at this time. The actress most recently appeared in the 2021 Max "Gossip Girl" reboot series, reprising her Georgina Sparks role from the original show.

The news of Trachtenberg's death comes just weeks after reports of a "Buffy" sequel series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar came to light. Trachtenberg played younger sister Dawn to Gellar's Buffy in the final three seasons of the original show. In 2021, amidst a rising tide of toxic workplace and sexual misconduct allegations against "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon, Trachtenberg posted on Instagram to share her own experience of mistreatment on set, revealing that there was a "rule" during production that Whedon couldn't be alone in a room with her.

A report from ABC News claims that the police found Trachtenberg "dead Wednesday in a New York City apartment near Columbus Circle," and that the police don't believe there's anything suspicious about the actress' death. Our thoughts are with Trachtenberg's friends and family during this time.