Buffy The Vampire Slayer Sequel Series Could Actually Happen With An Oscar-Winning Director Attached

Grab your wooden stakes, call up your local Scooby gang, and make sure your library card is still active, because according to Variety, it sounds like Hulu has found the chosen one for a new generation, and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is the latest series to earn a revival. The pilot is set to be written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, the current showrunners for Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne's "Poker Face" on Peacock. The sisters will also showrun and executive produce the series should it move beyond the pilot stage. To make things even sweeter, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is currently attached to direct, and will executive produce through her Book of Shadows production company.

Returning executive producers include Gail Berman and a no-longer-a-secret Dolly Parton, as well as Fran and Kaz Kuzui — the former notable for directing the criminally underrated "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie. But the biggest excitement is undoubtedly the report that originally "Buffy" star Sarah Michelle Gellar is in final talks to return. However, unlike a revival like "Frasier," Gellar would appear in a recurring role and will executive produce the series, with the main focus of the revival being on a new Slayer.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is one of the most beloved and influential shows in television history, inspiring future monster-of-the-week shows like "Supernatural" and "Astrid & Lilly Save the World," and the effect of the fandom culture birthed from the show served as the beating heart of one of the best horror movies of 2024. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the style of the show's creator, Joss Whedon, defined pop culture for a generation, but will fans be accepting of a new take on their beloved series over two decades later?