Frasier Review: A Return That's Neither Disappointing Nor Remarkable

"Y'all know how this goes" is how the revived version of "Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs" now begins. Kelsey Grammer, his voice a little lower with age, then kicks into a new version of the jazzy closing theme song to "Frasier," and it feels like a sign of the entire show as much as anything else. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with the 11-season NBC spinoff that aired from 1993 to 2004, or of Dr. Frasier Crane as a character, will have a general sense of how the reboot goes. Airing on Paramount+, the new "Frasier" mostly avoids bringing back too many returning characters, but in doing so, it highlights two sides of the reboot coin. When you reboot an iconic show, you not only have the chance to keep telling a beloved story, but you inadvertently have the chance to emphasize to viewers what really worked about the original. Kelsey Grammer has now played Frasier Crane in four separate decades, and it is no surprise that returning to the character proves to be enjoyable. But "Frasier" the show was much more than Frasier the man, and the new characters only serve as distant echoes of the ensemble from the original series.

The NBC version of "Frasier" ended with the beloved and comically unlucky-in-love radio psychiatrist choosing to leave Seattle and pursue his latest paramour (Laura Linney) in Chicago. The Paramount+ version of "Frasier" starts with the shrink returning to his old stomping grounds of Boston, once again single. Over the course of the first few episodes (critics have gotten access to five of ten), we learn that Frasier made a big name for himself on TV while in Chicago, and his relationship once again fell apart. Just as the NBC series began with the younger man living with his much different father, Frasier has now reversed roles. His son Frederick (now played by Jack Cutmore-Scott), now going by Freddy, is a firefighter in Boston who's keenly intelligent but has a much different attitude than his old man, more in line with his grandfather Martin. As John Mahoney tragically passed away, Martin's death looms large over the premiere, as Frasier tries to reconnect with Freddy and understand why he missed his grandfather's funeral. At the same time, Frasier reconnects with an old Oxford chum (Nicholas Lyndhurst), whose work in a psychology department leads Frasier to put back on his teaching hat as well.

If there is anything to be said as truly shocking about the first five episodes of the new "Frasier," it's that there are no other returning cast members who crop up. (Trevor Einhorn once played Freddy, and while Frasier's ex-wife Lilith is mentioned a couple times, she doesn't appear. That said, both Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin, as Frasier's old producer Roz, are slated to appear this season.) Most of the show, though, feels very reminiscent in one way or another of either plot tropes from the earlier "Frasier" or by new characters adopting old characters' attitudes. There are obvious parallels — the relationship between Frasier and Freddy mirrors that of Frasier and Martin, and though neither Niles nor Daphne appear, their son David (Anders Keith) is a regular and is very much his father's fastidious child. But even side characters like Lyndhurst's professor and Toks Olagundoye as a college administrator recall the byplay between Niles and Roz.