One Of The Best Horror Movies Of 2024 Is Flying Under The Radar

When one writes about movies, one often runs the risk of hyperbole. Cinema can often be so overwhelming, so unique, that your first impression can often be one of exalted rapture. Lord knows I've witnessed films in some settings that seem like bonafide masterpieces, only to revisit them with a cooler head and find that they're simply just fine. Not terrible, not bad — just okay. So I am trying to tread cautiously when I tell you that Jane Schoenbrun's "I Saw the TV Glow" (read our review here) is a masterpiece. Schoenbrun, who burst onto the scene with the excellent, disquieting "We're All Going to the World's Fair," is one of the most interesting filmmakers working right now, and with "I Saw the TV Glow," their sophomore effort, Schoenbrun showcases a jaw-dropping command of their material. This film feels so singular, so special, so unlike anything I've seen recently.

Ah, but there's that risk of hyperbole again. I don't want to oversell this movie. I'm also aware that "I Saw the TV Glow" will not be for everyone. And yet, I can't get it out of my head. I can't shake it. On the surface, this can be classified as a horror movie, and indeed, there are horror elements here. But there's so much more. The film exists in a dreamy suburban landscape that will be familiar to many people who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s. Media plays a significant role in the film; VHS tapes and episode guides and late night shows that feel like secrets the rest of the world doesn't even know about. But that only scratches the surface. At the heart of "I Saw the TV Glow" is a heartbreaking longing; a search for identity, and the very real threat of never fully embracing who you really are because of fear.

"I Saw the TV Glow" is being distributed by the folks at A24, and they're (predictably) rolling the film out slowly. While I understand that approach, it also worries me. I hope it finds an audience. I hope it doesn't slip through the cracks. I hope audiences are able to discover how important this movie really is.