Bryan Cranston's The Studio Character Is A Deep Cut For Movie Nerds

"The Studio," Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's newest series, is a hilarious satire of Hollywood and a love letter to its rich history. When Rogen's character — a studio chief named Matt Remick — visits work every day, he overhears a tour guide talk about how the lot is a temple of movie magic. It's a sentiment he wants to believe in, yet he's disillusioned with the system and feels like his workplace is more like a tomb. Indeed, Matt hates his studio's insistence on creating billion-dollar franchises about Kool Aid characters at the expense of genuine art, although he still has to answer to one man: Griffin Mill (Bryan Cranston).

Griffin is a billionaire studio overlord who's solely motivated by profit, so much so that he's happy to bury a swansong Martin Scorsese project about the Jonestown cult. After all, an auteur-driven movie about people "drinking the Kool Aid" and taking their own lives might interfere with the studio's lofty ambitions to create a family blockbuster about Kool Aid Man and his buddies, and that's not happening.

That said, Griffin is an interesting character who encapsulates what "The Studio" is all about at its core. He very much represents the contemporary, commercially obsessed Hollywood system the show pokes fun at. However, his name is an homage to the prestige studio cinema that Rogen's character longs for Tinsel Town to return to — and Robert Altman fans will get the reference.

