Just as some of the most effective live-action television series of all time are miniseries, telling a complete story in a single season, so too are several animated series. Whether it's a limited run anime series or a standalone season from a larger anthology series, there is something about the concise storytelling of a miniseries. From established franchises and adaptations to original stories, there are plenty of animated miniseries worth checking out. Given their set length, these shows are all the easier to binge over a lazy weekend.

In the streaming era for the television industry, animated miniseries are becoming increasingly prominent, both for family-friendly cartoons and more mature subject matter. This growing number of animated limited series has also fueled a noticeable improvement in many of these productions' quality, both visually and with the depth of storytelling. Of course, there are numerous miniseries that have stood the test of time, continuing to thrill new generations years after their initial release.

Here are the 12 best animated miniseries of all time, ranked.