Tales Of The Underworld Has Already Succeeded Where Other Star Wars Shows Failed

It's New "Star Wars" Trailer Day! This time, Lucasfilm Animation has hit us with a flashy announcement promo for "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld," the third series in the franchise's ongoing animated anthology project on Disney+. The first of those, "Tales of the Jedi," came out back in 2022, while the second, "Tales of the Empire," premiered in 2024 on May 4, known by fans as Star Wars Day.

"Tales of the Underworld" will be making a tradition of that release date, with the series dropping on Disney+ in time to commemorate Star Wars Day 2025. And like its predecessors, it will be a six-episode miniseries divided between two characters — in this instance, the former Sith Assassin Asajj Ventress and legendary bounty hunter Cad Bane.

Simply by putting those two fan favorites in starring roles, "Tales of the Underworld" seems to be making up for some of their recent appearances in other "Star Wars" shows. Bane popped up in the live-action "Book of Boba Fett" series in 2021, but his short-lived (literally) cameo role was called out by some fans as lackluster and a waste of the character, especially given his long history with Fett in canon. Similarly, Ventress showed up in season 3 of "The Bad Batch," the most recent long-form "Star Wars" animated series, in a turn that shocked fans. The reason? She was killed off in the canon 2015 novel "Star Wars: Dark Disciple," and her "Bad Batch" return didn't come with any real explanation of how she's still alive. With "Tales of the Underworld" looking to give Bane some proper material and offer a bit of context for how Ventress survived the Clone Wars, it's already on the right track.

