A Fan-Favorite Character Stole Durge's Spot In Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Genndy Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars" is one of the best things to ever happen to "Star Wars." The micro-series gave us a vision of the Jedi as they saw themselves; as people thought the Jedi were; the version of the Jedi a young Anakin had in mind when he first met Qui-Gon Jinn — superhuman, invincible, god-like. Even 20 years later, there's nothing quite like it.

One of the best things the show did was bring the character of Durge over from the comics to the animated series. Durge is an alien bounty hunter with regenerative powers who fights Obi-Wan in one of the best episodes of "Clone Wars," an episode full of body horror and even a sequence inspired by anime masterpiece "Akira."

It's a shame that neither the character nor the show are considered canon by Lucasfilm and Disney.

When it came time to create a new "Clone Wars" cartoon, George Lucas brought other elements from Tartakovsky's show, which introduced Grievous before the movies and made him a truly terrifying monster, but also introduced Asajj Ventress, who continues to be a fan favorite. But Durge? Sadly, no.

As head writer Henry Gilroy said to /Film over email, the plan was to bring Durge over, adapting him to the new show.

"We thought the tentacle powers and ability to turn into a puddle was too over the top, so we redesigned him as human," Gilroy said. Dave Filoni then came up with a new design, with the armor and helmet reminiscent of WWII Germany. "We wanted to get the gruff-voiced Lance Henriksen to do the voice of the character."

So what happened? George Lucas, of course.