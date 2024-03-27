How Is Asajj Ventress Still Alive? Another Star Wars Show May Hold The Answer

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 9, "The Harbinger."

Asajj Ventress is dead.

At least, that's what we all assumed right up until the trailer dropped for the final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."

Like many characters on the animated "Clone Wars" TV series, Asajj Ventress — the wicked Sith assassin turned morally ambiguous bounty hunter — was a victim of the show's initial cancellation prior to its revival on Disney+. Her plotline was never quite finished, though there were episodes planned to wrap her story up. Those episodes were in pre-production and Lucasfilm even showed some of their unfinished story reels at conventions, but any hope of actually getting to see those episodes quickly fizzled.

Eventually, the scripts for those episodes were handed over to Lucasfilm's book division, and author Christie Golden was given the task of bringing them to life in novel form. Golden wrote "Star Wars: Dark Disciple" based on those screenplays and the book was published to a lot of fanfare.

Curiously, "Dark Disciple" wrapped up Asajj's story with a tidy bow, complete with her death and burial. By the end of the novel, Quinlan Vos and Obi-Wan Kenobi — two Jedi who'd had many dealings with the former agent of the Sith and Jedi Padawan — took her body back to her home planet of Dathomir and buried her.

Yet here she is on "The Bad Batch" season 3 in the flesh. So what gives?