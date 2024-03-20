Who Is Fennec Shand's M-Count Informant In Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3? An Investigation

Ordinarily, a character who seems to have died in a pretty prominent story wouldn't rate on my list, but Asajj Ventress's appearance in the trailer for the final season of "The Bad Batch" makes her my number one candidate.

For a refresher: Asajj was introduced during "The Clone Wars." A Dathomiri Witch trained as a Jedi, she was abandoned by the order and took up a life of darkness, which made her the perfect candidate for an enforcer of the Dark Side utilized by Count Dooku. She bedeviled the heroes of the Republic (chiefly Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker) until she was betrayed by the Sith. Sensing her growing power, Darth Sidious ordered his apprentice to kill her, but Asajj was able to escape by the skin of her teeth and took up a life of bounty hunting. Her story in "The Clone Wars" was never completed because of the show's initial cancellation and author Christie Golden was brought on board to adapt scripts from unproduced arcs of the show into a novel called "Dark Disciple." In that novel, she teamed up with Jedi Quinlan Vos to assassinate Count Dooku and entered a romance with the wayward Jedi. Together, they confronted Dooku. Dooku used his Force lightning in an attempt to kill Vos, but Ventress stepped in the way, apparently sacrificing herself in the process.

Though Dooku escaped to fight another day, Vos made it away with Ventress's body. Keeping her body in stasis, he brought her back to the Republic. Accompanied by Obi-Wan Kenobi, they took a pilgrimage to Dathomir, which had previously been ravaged by the Separatists led by General Grievous, and laid her body to rest. There, green tendrils of mist rose — a clear indication of the Dathomiri magicks at work, even in her "death."

If we know anything about those from Dathomir, it's that strange things can happen, and coming back to life is not outside the realm of possibility. It happened with Maul once and Mother Talzin as well.

If Asajj found herself resurrected, it stands to reason that she could have resumed her life as an independent bounty hunter and is the very contact Fennec Shand has in mind on "The Bad Batch."