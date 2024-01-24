The Bad Batch's Final Season Is (Kind Of) Rewriting Star Wars: Dark Disciple In A Big Way

Dave Filoni does not like to throw away his toys.

Since joining "Star Wars" as a director on the 2008 "The Clone Wars" cartoon series, he's become the protégé of creator George Lucas and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm. Characters introduced (Ahsoka Tano) and reintroduced (Darth Maul) in "The Clone Wars" and follow-up shows like "Star Wars Rebels" and "The Mandalorian" continue to return time and time again, be it in animation or live-action.

The new trailer for the final season of "The Bad Batch" reveals another face is returning; Asajj Ventress. The trailer holds her appearance for an ending surprise, with Nika Futterman's raspy voice slithering in as narration before Ventress charges out with a yellow lightsaber.

There's just one problem — Ventress is supposed to be dead. In the 2015 novel "Star Wars: Dark Disciple" (authored by Christie Golden and based on scripts written for "The Clone Wars" before it was canceled and then revived for one last season on Disney+), Ventress is slain by Count Dooku and is buried on her homeworld of Dathomir. The novel, which takes place before "The Bad Batch" even begins, concludes with this line: "Asajj Ventress, at last, had come home." Pretty definitive, huh?

Of course, this isn't the first time that "Star Wars" has shown its "canon" to be undeserving of the label.