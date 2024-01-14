Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Almost Included A Villainous Padme

It's fair to say that Padmé Amidala is one of the "Star Wars" saga's most underappreciated characters. She played something of a thankless role throughout the prequel trilogy; while she's probably known best as Anakin Skywalker's romantic foil, she was so much more in the grand scheme.

Much ink has been spilled on Padmé's importance to the Galactic Republic, especially in "Episode II — Attack of the Clones." It's her fierce independence and general aversion to authority that made her such a threat to then-chancellor Palpatine. Most of his dastardly plans include efforts to remove Padmé entirely from the equation, either through the invasion of Naboo in "The Phantom Menace," or through a handful of assassination attempts.

Fortunately, Padmé managed to stick around longer than anyone expected her to. Her presence was a welcome challenge to the tyranny of the fledgling Empire, but also to the prequels' overwhelmingly male ensemble. She's one of the few female characters with any prominent role in the prequels, though not for lack of trying on the part of concept artist Iain McCaig. Had he gotten his way, Padmé wouldn't have been the only woman with significant power or influence in the prequels: she nearly shared the spotlight with a female Sith apprentice, a "Dark Queen" that would have been her mirror image.