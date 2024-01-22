Asajj Ventress Returns In The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Final Season Trailer

"Star Wars," much like the superhero genre, thrives in animation. It is in this medium that the potential for storytelling of the galaxy far, far away truly becomes apparent. Whether it is the larger-than-life feats of power of Genndy Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars" micro-series, the expansive worldbuilding and cinematic visuals of "The Clone Wars," or the explosion of varied visuals and stories bringing different cultures to the franchise in "Star Wars: Visions," animation can bring out the best in "Star Wars."

After helping create "The Clone Wars," "Rebels," and "Tales of the Jedi," Dave Filoni helped give us the first "Star Wars" series centered squarely on the faceless guys that fought alongside the Jedi (and eventually betrayed them) with the war thriller "The Bad Batch." After three seasons of exploring how the clone army of the Republic became the poor-sighted stormtroopers, as well as planting the seeds for Palpatine's obsession with cloning, the saga of Clone Force 99 is coming to an end.

Before that, however, "The Bad Batch" will compensate for viewers' emotional distress over the death of a main character last season by bringing back a beloved villainess. That's right, Count Dooku's former apprentice and Ahsoka Tano's former ally/rival is back — none other than Asajj Ventress.