Asajj Ventress Returns In The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Final Season Trailer
"Star Wars," much like the superhero genre, thrives in animation. It is in this medium that the potential for storytelling of the galaxy far, far away truly becomes apparent. Whether it is the larger-than-life feats of power of Genndy Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars" micro-series, the expansive worldbuilding and cinematic visuals of "The Clone Wars," or the explosion of varied visuals and stories bringing different cultures to the franchise in "Star Wars: Visions," animation can bring out the best in "Star Wars."
After helping create "The Clone Wars," "Rebels," and "Tales of the Jedi," Dave Filoni helped give us the first "Star Wars" series centered squarely on the faceless guys that fought alongside the Jedi (and eventually betrayed them) with the war thriller "The Bad Batch." After three seasons of exploring how the clone army of the Republic became the poor-sighted stormtroopers, as well as planting the seeds for Palpatine's obsession with cloning, the saga of Clone Force 99 is coming to an end.
Before that, however, "The Bad Batch" will compensate for viewers' emotional distress over the death of a main character last season by bringing back a beloved villainess. That's right, Count Dooku's former apprentice and Ahsoka Tano's former ally/rival is back — none other than Asajj Ventress.
Old enemies return
Ventress was first introduced in Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars" as an assassin trained by Dooku to kill Anakin Skywalker. She would later make the jump to "The Clone Wars," where she got a fantastic and layered character arc that saw her abandoned and betrayed by the Sith, forcing her to find her own way across the galaxy as she reckoned with her roots as a witch of Dathomir.
What makes her return strange, however, is that Ventress is supposed to be dead. In the current canon, she died during the events of the novel "Dark Disciple," based on an unproduced story arc from "The Clone Wars." How she survived, and what her role will be in "The Bad Batch," remains to be seen.
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" will debut the first three episodes of its final 15-episode season on Disney+ on February 21, 2024. The finale, titled The Cavalry Has Arrived," is set to drop on May 1st.
Here's the official synopsis for "The Bad Batch" season 3:
In the epic final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.