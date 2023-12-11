Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Controversial Change To Order 66 Explained

Almost 20 years later, Order 66 — where all the Jedi were suddenly labeled as traitors and thus subject to execution — remains one of the biggest moments of all of "Star Wars" (and also one of its best, as selected by us). Since the very first "Star Wars" film we'd heard about the Jedi being hunted down — but when it finally happened, it was worse than fans could have imagined.

It is a tragic and harrowing scene that shows several Jedi killed, not by Vader himself or some formidable Sith enemy, but by the very soldiers the Jedi fought alongside. It remains one of the coolest things George Lucas has ever done, and a scene that only got better and more tragic as "The Clone Wars" expanded the relationship between Jedi and clone trooper during the war.

We saw the two groups bond throughout the war, becoming not just allies, but friends. This is particularly true of Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka's squads. The idea that these clones regarded the Jedi not as only generals and superiors, but as heroes and friends made the eventual betrayal and genocide all the more tragic.

As the seasons of "The Clone Wars" went on, and the show became darker and more mature, the question of whether we'd get to see Order 66 explored in some way on "The Clone Wars" became more pressing. Not only did we get to see Order 66 play out from Ahsoka's point of view — another incredible sequence — but the show added to the lore of Order 66 by also making it a "Manchurian Candidate" scenario. The retcon remains one of the most controversial things Dave Filoni and his team did with "The Clone Wars."