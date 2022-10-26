Anakin Skywalker Inadvertently Gave Ahsoka Everything She Needed To Survive Order 66

This post contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi."

Few Jedi survived the Palpatine's great purge of their order. His plan was insidious, separating the Jedi from their comrades and turning their own troops against them. Although the plan was long and circuitous, taking decades to pull off, none of the Jedi saw it coming and were swept up into its clutches. Of the Jedi who did survive, there were an important few. How did they make it? With Master Yoda, he might have been the most sensitive of all the Jedi and could feel the death of the Jedi across the galaxy and knew something was afoot. For Obi-Wan Kenobi, that might have been blind luck that he didn't die when his varactyl was shot down by Commander Cody. For Kanan Jarrus, it was the confusion created by the Bad Batch who didn't quite know what was going on, as well as the sacrifice of his master. For Ahsoka Tano, though, it came down to superior tactics and training. But where did she learn it?

"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" shows us in painstaking detail how Anakin Skywalker trained her specifically to survive against the attack of the clones.