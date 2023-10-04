Ahsoka's Season 1 Finale Reflects Dave Filoni's Relationship To Star Wars With The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 8 — "The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord,"

As Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) makes his final preparations to return to his own galaxy, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Huyang (David Tennant) do their best to stop him. Thrawn, being a far superior tactician, is able to place obstacle after obstacle in their way so that they cannot impede his return. Those obstacles start in the form of Thrawn's Night Troopers, reanimated back from the dead by the magick of the Great Mothers of Dathomir, and culminate in Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who has been imbued with the power of Dathomir and given the fabled blade of Talzin.

As Ahsoka deals with Elsbeth, Ezra and Sabine, race to get aboard Thrawn's Star Destroyer, the Chimaera. Though Ezra is able to make his way aboard, Sabine and Ahsoka are left behind. They try to catch up, but Thrawn makes the jump to hyperspace with both his own Star Destroyer and the Eye of Sion.

As Ahsoka and Sabine adjust to their new life on Peridea, Ezra makes it home to the Rebel fleet, reuniting with his space mom, Hera Syndulla. And Thrawn? He heads to Dathomir. Either to complete his deal with the Great Mothers or raise his own army of the dead, it's unclear.

But the threat of Thrawn in a galaxy far, far away is now very real.