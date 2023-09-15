Ahsoka Episode 5 Is Quietly All About The Most Bizarre Planet From The Clone Wars
There will be spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Part 5 - Shadow Warrior
Trying to understand the ways of the Force is always a tricky prospect. Though some might be under the false impression that "Star Wars" creator George Lucas somehow demystified the Force with the addition of midi-chlorians to the canon, Lucas and his Padawan and protege Dave Filoni have done so many things to deepen and expand the breadth of the Force and its mysticism. The latest episode of the Disney+ series "Ahsoka" continues the evolution of the Force, and in many ways it ties back to one of the most bizarre arcs from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
The Force Gods and the Altar of Mortis
The Force is a metaphor, and it has been since the beginning of "Star Wars." It is something that exists in all living things, and it moves in mysterious ways. Sensing the future, reliving the past, obtaining immortality, all these things are possible in the Force. And so often, the Force itself is seen as a metaphor within the "Star Wars" universe too.
In the third season of "The Clone Wars", Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka are transported to Mortis, a mysterious and bizarre planet that is actually a nexus of the Force. If you can imagine the metaphorical visions Luke had in the dark side cave on Dagobah, imagine an entire planet of such metaphorical visions.
On Mortis, they meet metaphorical representations of the Force. The Son represents the dark side of the Force, while his sister, the Daughter, represents the light. Finally, Father represents the balance between them. But Father is dying, and he needs the chosen one to help bring balance to the Force, and that's why Anakin must be there. Each of the Jedi brought there goes through a trial of some sort. When it comes to Ahsoka, she is bitten by the dark side and has to grapple with the evil within her, as well as the evil that her master will perpetrate, and that's at the center of her struggle in the latest episode of "Ahsoka."
Anakin vs. Ahsoka
In the episode titled "Altar of Mortis," there's a scene between Anakin and Ahsoka where she's turned to the dark side. Anakin, still firmly in the light, approaches her, and she asks him, "Are you proud of me, master?" She tests him and insists on fighting him as a lesson, very much the same way he tests her, as she's on the brink of death in the World Between Worlds, where she finds herself in "Shadow Warrior."
It's an elegant bit of symmetry, grappling with the lessons and legacy of master and apprentice, fighting with lightsabers. It's Anakin here who does teach her what she needs to learn, as she's consumed by the dark side.
"I don't want to fight you, Ahsoka," he tells her, shutting off his lightsaber. Just like she'll do. Just like his son will do. Anakin even disarms Ahsoka in the fight, the same way she's able to disarm him at the end of this fifth episode of "Ahsoka." There's even a moment where Ahsoka is killed, and Anakin will not stop at anything to bring her back, no matter the cost. Could that be indicative of his appearance here in "Ahsoka", as he's trying to goad her back to life?
"I didn't expect to see you so soon," he tells her. And that would make a lot of sense.
The ramifications of the Mortis episodes are echoed through everything we see in "Star Wars." The metaphors found in the Mortis arc are required study for a deeper understanding of "Star Wars" and the mythology of the Force and although it offers nothing in the way of concrete answers, it uses art and oblique storytelling to give you the impression of something you have to interpret to understand.
And so when we compare the situation between Ahsoka and Anakin in "Ahsoka" to the mysteries unlocked on Mortis, we gain a better understanding of both, adding to the tragedy and mystery of the Fore and the characters we know and love.
Coda
"Star Wars" has always worked at deeper levels than many have given it credit for. That's why it's had so much staying power over the years. Though George Lucas will say it's just a fairy tale for kids, the storytelling is so deep, complex, and intentional that we will be diving deeper and deeper into its mythology forever. Mortis is a good starting point for that, especially because it affects every aspect of the Force in all of its cosmic and living mysteries.
And if you loved this week's episode of "Ahsoka," watching it again (or for the first time) is only going to add to your enjoyment of "Star Wars."
New episodes of "Ahsoka" premiere on Tuesday nights on Disney+ at 9:00 PM EST.