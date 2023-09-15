Ahsoka Episode 5 Is Quietly All About The Most Bizarre Planet From The Clone Wars

In the episode titled "Altar of Mortis," there's a scene between Anakin and Ahsoka where she's turned to the dark side. Anakin, still firmly in the light, approaches her, and she asks him, "Are you proud of me, master?" She tests him and insists on fighting him as a lesson, very much the same way he tests her, as she's on the brink of death in the World Between Worlds, where she finds herself in "Shadow Warrior."

It's an elegant bit of symmetry, grappling with the lessons and legacy of master and apprentice, fighting with lightsabers. It's Anakin here who does teach her what she needs to learn, as she's consumed by the dark side.

"I don't want to fight you, Ahsoka," he tells her, shutting off his lightsaber. Just like she'll do. Just like his son will do. Anakin even disarms Ahsoka in the fight, the same way she's able to disarm him at the end of this fifth episode of "Ahsoka." There's even a moment where Ahsoka is killed, and Anakin will not stop at anything to bring her back, no matter the cost. Could that be indicative of his appearance here in "Ahsoka", as he's trying to goad her back to life?

"I didn't expect to see you so soon," he tells her. And that would make a lot of sense.

The ramifications of the Mortis episodes are echoed through everything we see in "Star Wars." The metaphors found in the Mortis arc are required study for a deeper understanding of "Star Wars" and the mythology of the Force and although it offers nothing in the way of concrete answers, it uses art and oblique storytelling to give you the impression of something you have to interpret to understand.

And so when we compare the situation between Ahsoka and Anakin in "Ahsoka" to the mysteries unlocked on Mortis, we gain a better understanding of both, adding to the tragedy and mystery of the Fore and the characters we know and love.