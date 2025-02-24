7 Details You Missed In The Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Trailer

The drought is over. The skies have opened up and sent bountiful rain in answer to our prayers. By the skies, of course, I mean Lucasfilm and Disney, and by rain, I mean a proper, official trailer for "Andor" season 2. Today is a good day.

More a teaser than a narrative trailer, the 90-second montage features a range of action set pieces, tons of character appearances, a Wachowski-esque dance party, numerous disguises for the eponymous Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and big appearances from "Rogue One" characters like K-2SO, Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), and of course, Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). There are plenty of teases and a lot of explosions, suggesting that this season's 12 episodes may be even more action-packed than season 1.

In the interest of fandom and wild speculation, let's go through some of the more curious moments in the trailer and see what they may tell us about "Andor" Season 2.