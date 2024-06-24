Andor Season 2 Will Bring Back Star Wars Characters That Will Change How You See One Film

These days, asking anyone to give their opinion on their favorite installment of any given "Star Wars" movie or show can feel like a loaded question. Hyperbolic hot takes about the sequel trilogy have singlehandedly fueled the YouTuber Industrial Complex for nigh on a decade now, while even innocuous shows like the currently-airing "Acolyte" have stirred up a hornet's nest over, well, what can only be described as a complete nonissue for normal, well-adjusted people like (hopefully) you and me. But for my money, the high-water mark for the franchise in live-action is the first season of "Andor" and it likely won't be dethroned anytime soon ... unless creator/showrunner/writer Tony Gilroy has something even better in store for us in season 2.

While the exact premiere date for the next batch of episodes remains a distant gleam on the Death Star's horizon at this moment (an inevitable casualty of the 2023 writers and actors' strikes), that isn't stopping actor Diego Luna from giving fans even more reasons to look forward to what comes next. While attending a panel at this year's ACE Superhero Comic Con, held annually in San Antonio, Texas, the Cassian Andor star understandably couldn't divulge much in the way of specific details. But according to Popverse (via io9), he did reveal one way that watching "Andor" to completion will affect previous "Star Wars" moments — specifically, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story":