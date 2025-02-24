First Andor Season 2 Trailer Brings The Revolution Back To Star Wars

"Star Wars" fans, your long wait is finally over. The franchise set in a galaxy far, far away has been playing unusually coy about releasing footage from the second season of "Andor," by far the most critically acclaimed series that Lucasfilm has yet released. The first season instantly stood out upon release in late 2022 as a rare production that actually felt like proof of a property that was finally forced to grow up a bit. Its unusual origins as a prequel/spinoff series to the prequel movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" only makes its success all the more impressive. The impending release of season 2 has felt like a welcome sign that "Star Wars" isn't quite done just yet, regardless of how long it continues to be since we last saw a movie hit the big screen.

Now, everyone rabidly looking forward to even the tiniest scrap of footage from the sophomore season of "Andor" can lower their blasters and take a breath, because the studio has just dropped a brand-new trailer catching us up with all our favorite players: Genevieve O'Reilly's embattled senator/secret freedom fighter Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen "I've made my mind a sunless space" Rael, Denise Gough as Imperial baddie Deedra Meero and her creepy admirer Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), and, oh yes, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor himself.

A lot of time has passed since we last saw Andor create the spark that will lead to full-blown revolution, and the footage wastes no time at all catching up with them. So what are you waiting for? Check out the footage above!