Why Netflix's Sci-Fi Hit Cyberpunk Edgerunners Only Lasted One Season
There have been quite a few Netflix shows that were cancelled after just one season, and some of them were pretty excellent. Even many of those that don't get as much love still have a small but dedicated following, so it's often a bit baffling when the streamer only gives a show one season. It becomes even more baffling when it's a bonafide success, like the tragic but utterly fantastic animated series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners." Set in the same universe as the popular "Cyberpunk 2077" video game, "Edgerunners" told the story of street kid David (Zach Aguilar), who becomes an edgerunner, a kind of high-tech mercenary in the concrete jungle of Night City. The show was beautifully animated and had a compelling story about what survival really means, but unfortunately, after the explosive season 1 ending, Netflix didn't make any more "Edgerunners." Sure, it would have been challenging to continue the story given how few of the characters actually survive, but what gives?
While the world of "Cyberpunk" and Night City are great, and it's a lot of fun to visit them in both animated series and video game form, there are some pretty valid reasons behind "Edgerunners" only getting one season.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was only ever meant to be one season
Simply put, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" was always planned to be a one-and-done miniseries and not continue beyond one season. This team of edgerunners was only going to get this story, and since most of them died, it was a pretty complete story. While that means that we'll never get a "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" season 2, it also helps the show because there aren't any loose ends left, and the show has full arcs with fulfilling conclusions. In an interview with Anime Corner, "Edgerunners" writer and producer Bartosz Sztybor stated just how important it was to them from the beginning to have that structure:
"All of us at CD PROJEKT RED want to tell important, emotional, and meaningful stories and it's not that easy with an ongoing series that can get canceled in the middle of the story arc. Also, we wanted to tell the story about David's tragic journey and we knew it's a story for one standalone season, 10 episodes — no more and no less."
Honestly, it's a smart move that prevented the show from facing the frustrating fate of so many others, with all kinds of plot threads left hanging when a show gets cancelled too soon. It also means that the show doesn't have much in the way of filler, as every moment counts. "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" is a heart-pounding and heartbreaking sci-fi adventure with a fully formed beginning, middle, and end, and honestly? That's a real win these days.