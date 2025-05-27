Why Netflix's Sci-Fi Hit Cyberpunk Edgerunners Only Lasted One Season

There have been quite a few Netflix shows that were cancelled after just one season, and some of them were pretty excellent. Even many of those that don't get as much love still have a small but dedicated following, so it's often a bit baffling when the streamer only gives a show one season. It becomes even more baffling when it's a bonafide success, like the tragic but utterly fantastic animated series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners." Set in the same universe as the popular "Cyberpunk 2077" video game, "Edgerunners" told the story of street kid David (Zach Aguilar), who becomes an edgerunner, a kind of high-tech mercenary in the concrete jungle of Night City. The show was beautifully animated and had a compelling story about what survival really means, but unfortunately, after the explosive season 1 ending, Netflix didn't make any more "Edgerunners." Sure, it would have been challenging to continue the story given how few of the characters actually survive, but what gives?

While the world of "Cyberpunk" and Night City are great, and it's a lot of fun to visit them in both animated series and video game form, there are some pretty valid reasons behind "Edgerunners" only getting one season.