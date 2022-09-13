Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: A Guide To The World And Words Of The New Netflix Series

The legacy of video game adaptations is a complex one, as most attempts to create standalone stories based on massively popular video games have failed on some fundamental level. Thankfully, there have been some exceptions in the recent past, which include Netflix's "Arcane" (based on "Arcane: League of Legends") and "Tekken: Bloodline" (based on the popular "Tekken" franchise). So, when CD Projekt Red announced a standalone anime series titled "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," based on the mega-hyped "Cyberpunk 2077," fans of the open-world game were cautiously hopeful. Netflix dropped the series today, and I have good news for you: "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" brings the world of the game to life in the best of ways.

While fans of "Cyberpunk 2077" will rejoice at the anime's dedication to the game's in-world lore, aesthetics, and core concepts, those unfamiliar with the original source material might feel a little lost at first. What exactly does the protagonist, David Martinez, mean when he says he's watching a Braindance? Why are all the characters in "Edgerunners" so hell-bent on dismantling Arasaka, the mega-corporation that has a tight hold over Night City? While the anime does a solid job of explaining these concepts as the plot evolves, some in-game context might help enrich our understanding of character motivations and how the world of "Cyberpunk" works.

Here's a guide to the core concepts and terminologies that saturate the world of the game and the anime, and what they mean in the context of "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners."