Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Trailer: Humanity, With A Few Enhancements

A "Cyberpunk" anime spin-off based on action RPG "Cyberpunk 2077" was announced back in 2020. Now, we finally have a teaser trailer for the anime series, titled "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," which was released during Netflix's Geeked Week.

This standalone project follows a completely new character, and the teaser features stunning animation and worldbuilding, complemented by a pretty badass score. The project is being handled by studio Trigger, who also worked on "Kill la Kill" and "Little Witch Academia."

Those familiar with the basic premise of "Cyberpunk 2077" will know that the core narrative of the game takes place in Night City, which is an open-world megacity rampant with crime. Gang wars and business rivalries are common in this neon-tinted dystopia, wherein the player assumes the mantle of a mercenary named V. V has a cybernetic implant in his body, which will effectively take over and overwrite his actual personality and memories. The aim is to stop this from happening throughout the course of the game.

Check out the amazing teaser for "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" below.