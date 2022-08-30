Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Trailer: This NSFW Anime Will Melt Your Face Off And Punch Your Guts Out

In case anyone was worried that Netflix had lost its edge after acquiring wholesome anime properties like "Kotaro Lives Alone," rest easy knowing that "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" is here to deliver a relentless, full-tilt anime filled with enough sex and violence to make your brain melt out of your ears. Combining the talents of Studio Trigger ("Little Witch Academia," "Ninja Slayer from Animation," "Star Wars: Visions") and CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077," the new 10-episode series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" is a sensory assault filled with body modifications, bodily fluids, and an all-out attack on the psyche.

The new series is set in the same universe as the "Cyberpunk 2077" game, in the technological and body modification-obsessed "city of the future." The series will follow a young street kid who has big dreams of becoming an edgerunner, the in-universe name for mercenary outlaws. Throughout his journey, he aligns himself with Lucy, a netrunner with a mysterious past always threatening to take her down. A trailer was released earlier this month for "Edgerunners," and while it contained just as many flashing lights and exciting imagery as today's trailer, it certainly did not prepare us for how unflinchingly bat s*** the new NSFW trailer would be.

Be warned: if you're prone to migraines or epilepsy, this might not be the show for you. There are A LOT of quick cuts and flashing imagery.