Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Trailer: A Lot Of Flashing Lights And Cybercrime

Netflix has released the full trailer for their upcoming anime series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners." The show is a standalone spin-off of the 2020 video game "Cyberpunk 2077." In that game, you played as the mysterious V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary whose implants are overwriting his personality with that of a dead celebrity. The game was praised for world building but was notoriously buggy. It also famously had Keanu Reeves as a character named Johnny Silverhand.

The new spin-off series comes from CD Projekt Red, who produced the video game. It takes place in the future in Night City, which is full of crime and terrorized by gang wars. We follow a street kid who has to become an edgerunner, or mercenary for hire. The trailer is mostly safe for work, but there is some animated nudity, so keep that in mind.

As someone who didn't play "Cyberpunk 2077," I'm of two minds about this trailer. I absolutely get the sense of the place. The world building is clearly there and gorgeous. However, until the very last few seconds of the video, it's so frenetic that I started to get a migraine. Lots of flashing and cutting between moments, as well as a whole lot of extreme close ups. If you are prone to getting headaches from such things, you should know that going in. As we got to the end, I started to wonder if it was all just going to be bright colors and tight shots on faces, but it did slow down at the end and give a glimpse of story. It looks like there will be a romance in here, and a whole lot of chase scenes. It has a very "Blade Runner" feel to it, which is a cool world to visit. I'm willing to give this a shot once my migraine recedes.