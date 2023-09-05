Violet Evergarden Is A Tear-Jerking Anime About Empathy And Humanity

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

I've written before about how horror anime doesn't always work because the medium of animation (except for stop motion) inherently makes it harder to create a feeling of dread and horror. While that is true, it is not the same with melodramas, of which there are many in anime. There are many shows that deliver truly stunning pieces of emotional art that make tears flow like rivers (and I've covered some right here).

Yet there are few anime dramas that are capable of ripping your heartstrings and tying them in knotty messes while also delivering feature film-level quality in TV form quite like "Violet Evergarden," a show that is part tech demo for Kyoto Animation, and part experiment in empathy (seeing how much a show can make the audience cry in 30-minute intervals).

The show follows the titular Violet, a former child soldier who is haunted by the last words her commanding officer said to her: "I love you." Plagued by trauma and PTSD, Violet becomes an Auto Memory Doll (essentially a ghostwriter) who helps people write letters to express the things they can't express with their own words. From there, the show becomes a lovely, incredibly moving, impossibly emotional exploration of trauma, empathy, and the lasting power of words. It is one of the most gorgeous shows of the past few years, and a testament to the skills of the team at Kyoto Animation in crafting visually stunning and deeply emotional stories.